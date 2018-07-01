Hamilton doubtful about overtaking opportunities

Lewis Hamilton is not expecting many overtaking opportunities at the Austrian Grand Prix despite the introduction of a third DRS zone.

The Brit was second only to team-mate Valtteri Bottas at the Red Bull Ring, with the Finn pipping him to pole by less than 0.02s.

“You cannot really follow here so I doubt there is going to be a lot of overtaking,” Hamilton said.

“We have three DRS zones but I am not really sure that is going to make a lot of difference.

“I don’t think it is going to shuffle up the order and I don’t think it is going to do much to be honest.

“We will be quick on the straights and we will use less fuel but I don’t know if you will be able to get close enough to even activate the DRS.

The Brit thought that he had done enough on his second run in Q3, conceding he made a mistake on his first attempt.

“Valtteri did a stunning lap on the first run and I had a bit of a mistake so that kind of ended the run, but I am really happy with the second one,” Hamilton added.

“This is a great result for the team and Valtteri deserves that.

“Everyone back at the factory has been working so hard so we really appreciate all the hard work to get the upgrade here and to feel the improvement on the car and for us to be ahead of the Ferraris is obviously, that is quite a privilege to be in that position.”

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories