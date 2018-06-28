Ricciardo set to sign new Red Bull deal

Daniel Ricciardo is set to end speculation about his future by signing a new deal with Red Bull.

Ricciardo has been playing the waiting game this season as he assessed whether an opportunity would arise with either Mercedes or Ferrari for the 2019 season.

But, Mercedes are set to stick with Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas as their driver line-up for another season, whilst Ferrari is only thought to be considering Charles Leclerc as a potential replacement for Kimi Raikkonen.

McLaren confirm ‘gentle discussions’ with Ricciardo

McLaren is the only other team to have been linked with the Aussie, but he is now very likely to stay put with Red Bull and continue to drive alongside Max Verstappen.

Ricciardo held more talks with Red Bull ahead of a promotional event in Austria and said to the press: “It’s not over yet but it will come. Soon. The time is not far away.”

Red Bull’s motorsport advisor Dr Helmut Marko also said that a new contract agreement with Ricciardo is “getting closer” and told Motorsport.com that Ricciardo’s options, in the end, were limited.

“Mercedes and Ferrari have a number one driver who is clearly declared,” said Marko.

“I know Ricciardo did not receive an offer from Ferrari.

“Renault will, as far as I know, stay with the current drivers. Above all, I don’t think Renault is playing in the budget regions that Ricciardo has in mind.

“Daniel is in a situation where he has no sporting alternative to us. He probably imagined it differently.

“We want it [to continue with Ricciardo], but not at any price.”

