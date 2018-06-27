Brawn: 2019 aero rules have all been sorted

Ross Brawn says there is no uncertainty remaining with regards to the 2019 aerodynamic regulations as they have “all been sorted”.

Next season there will be some tweaks to the aerodynamic rules in a bid to improve overtaking.

The teams will not only run a simplier front wing with a larger span and low outwash potential but also a deeper and wider rear wing.

Added to that the front brake duct has also been simplified with no winglets allowed.

“The teams wanted to know what’s going on, and I think everyone has been cooperating,” Brawn told Motorsport.com.

“It needed some refinement, which has been done. I think everyone realises that we don’t want uncertainty.

“As far as I know it’s all been sorted and we should be in good shape.”

The rule changes still have to be ratified by the World Motor Sport Council, however, that should be a mere formality.

Brawn is hoping that the 2019 changes will prove that new owners Liberty Media and the FIA are on the right path.

“It will be a useful insight into ensuring that we’re going in the right direction,” he said.

“It will contribute in itself, but also will give us better feedback on the concepts that we’re pursuing in order to make the cars more benign.

“The FIA eventually write the regulations and have to police them, so therefore that’s their role and responsibility.

“We’re there to contribute towards the concepts that lead to that.”

