Ocon, Gasly reprimanded for lap 1 crash

Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly may be blaming others for their lap 1 exit in France, but both have been reprimanded by the race stewards.

Ocon, wounded in contact with Romain Grosjean, the Haas driver’s fault, was then attacked by Gasly who looked to dive down in the inside of the Force India.

Gasly hit Ocon in the process, however, the stewards felt both drivers were in the wrong.

Not exactly what you hope for at your first home Grand Prix 😭 Gaslyy and Ocon were eliminated on the spot on the opening lap#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/d0djVfOKwl — Formula 1 (@F1) June 24, 2018

The duo received their first reprimands of this season.

“The stewards reviewed video evidence, heard from the driver of car 10 (Pierre Gasly), the driver of car 31 (Esteban Ocon) and the team representatives,” the decision read.

“The driver of car 31 was optimistic in his move from the left of the track across to the apex of the corner.

“The driver of car 10 was also overly optimistic in his late braking into the corner.

“The stewards are of the view that both drivers made errors which contributed to the collision.”

Afterwards, Gasly said he was “really disgusted” with having to retire on the first lap of his home race.

“I’m very disappointed, it was tough to finish the race after just three corners,” he said. “In Turn 3 I went on the inside and I thought Esteban had seen me, when I saw he closed the door I couldn’t avoid the collision.

“It’s a shame to have this incident – especially at the French GP with two French drivers,” the Toro Rosso man continued. “It’s very difficult to take, I really wanted to do well this weekend and it’s definitely not wanted from my home race. Really disgusted…”

