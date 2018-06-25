McLaren ‘optimistic’ Alonso will remain in F1

McLaren believe Fernando Alonso will remain with McLaren next season, and in F1; they just need to prove to him that they are on the up.

That, though, is easier said than done after France.

McLaren slumped to their worst qualifying showing of this season at the Paul Ricard circuit with neither driver making it out of Q1.

Their troubles continued on Sunday with Alonso last of the classified runners while Stoffel Vandoorne also outside the points in 12th place.

Despite their disappointing weekend, McLaren chief Zak Brown reckons Alonso can still be persauded to remain in F1 with McLaren.

Brown said: “Fernando’s very happy at the world of McLaren.

“He’s yet to make a decision.

“We have a very good relationship with him, he’s been with us now for quite a long time and it depends ultimately on what and where we race and how our Formula 1 car’s developing.

“I’m optimistic Fernando will stay in the family, in the Formula 1 car.

“As long as he feels we can make a step forward I think it’s something he’d like to continue to do.”

Having won the 24 Hours of Le Mans earlier this month, Alonso is believed to be weighing up a possible IndyCar move as he chases the Indianapolis 500 and the Triple Crown.