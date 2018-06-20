Everything you need to know about the French Grand Prix

Formula 1 heads to back to France after a 10-year hiatus this week for the eighth round of the 2018 season, the French Grand Prix.

Where: Le Castellet

Weather forecast: conditions in Le Castellet will vary over the race weekend with highs during the daytime of between 31 degrees on Friday and 27 degrees on Sunday. Friday is predicted to be mostly sunny, while Saturday will see scattered showers. Sunday is forecast to be cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows will hover between 19 around 17 degrees.

The circuit: Circuit Paul Ricard

Circuit Guide:

Circuit length: 5.842 km

Formula 1 debut: 1971

Number of laps: 53

Race distance: 309.626 km

Lap record: N/A

Tyre allocation: Soft, supersoft, ultrasoft

Last five winners in France:

2008: Felipe Massa (Ferrari)

2007: Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)

2006: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

2005: Fernando Alonso (Renault)

2004: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

Broadcast schedule (all times HK):

Friday, June 22: Practice 1: 16:55 – 18:35; Practice 2: 20:55 – 22:35

Saturday, June 23: Practice 3: 17:55 – 19:05; Qualifying: 20:30 – 22:40

Sunday, June 10: Race: 20:00 – 23:30

