Red Bull make the call: Honda switch is on

Red Bull have decided to swap from Renault to Honda power, with Christian Horner confirming the news on Tuesday.

Frustrated with Renault’s V6 power unit, Red Bull have spent the past four and a half years blaming the engine for their lack of World titles.

This year, although Daniel Ricciardo is fourth in the standings, it again looks as if a title tilt may be a step too far for Red Bull and Renault.

As such the four-time World Champions have decided to change to Honda.

“This multi-year agreement with Honda signals the start of an exciting new phase in Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s efforts to compete not just for grand prix wins but for what is always our goal: championship titles,” he said.

“We have always taken decisions such as this dispassionately and with only one criteria in mind: do we believe the outcome will allow us to compete at a higher level?

“After careful consideration and evaluation we are certain this partnership with Honda is the right direction for the team.

“We have been impressed by Honda’s commitment to F1, by the rapid steps they have made in recent times with our sister team Scuderia Toro Rosso, and by the scope of their ambition, which matches our own,” Horner added.

🗣 Christian: "We would like to thank @RenaultSportF1 for the past 12 years, a period during which we experienced some incredible moments together. Our focus for the rest of this year is still very much on delivering the best results possible in the 2018 Championship." pic.twitter.com/JewerWzblr — Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) June 19, 2018

“We look forward to working with Honda in the coming years and to racing together in pursuit of F1’s biggest prizes.”

The team boss thanked Renault for the past 12 years, which included four Constructors’ and four Drivers’ Championship titles.

“We would like to thank Renault for the past 12 years, a period during which we experienced some incredible moments together,” said Horner.

“We have sometimes had our differences but Renault has always worked tirelessly and to the best of its ability to provide us with a competitive power unit.”

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories