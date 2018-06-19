Red Bull reportedly to announce Honda switch

Red Bull have decided to swap from Renault to Honda power, with the announcement potentially coming as early as Tuesday.

Frustrated with Renault’s V6 power unit, Red Bull have spent the past four and a half years blaming the engine for their lack of World titles.

This year, although Daniel Ricciardo is fourth in the standings, it again looks as if a title tilt may be a step too far for Red Bull and Renault.

As such the four-time World Champions have decided to change to Honda.

According to L’Equipe, “the Austrian team is expected to announce on Tuesday its decision not to race with Renault engines next year, its contract with the French engine manufacturer coming to an end at the end of the year.”

“Unsurprisingly, Red Bull will move to Honda, which has been teaming up with Toro Rosso since the beginning of the year.”

Last week in Canada, both Renault and Honda introduced their upgraded engines with Red Bull team boss Christian Horner impressed with Honda’s improvement.

“From what I hear they [Honda] have made a good step this weekend. Renault have brought what they advertised as well,” he said. “Now we have a bunch of GPS data to go away and analyse and look at the relative performance.”

And while Red Bull had stated they could hold off on a decision until the Austrian GP, their home race, they are expected to make the announcement either on Tuesday or at this weekend’s French GP.

