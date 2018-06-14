Sirotkin: The slowest car in Canada

Sergey Sirotkin feels Williams need to be honest about where they are at, and that is clear that they have the slowest car on the grid.

Sirotkin had a dismal showing in last weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

He started the race from 17th on the grid and completed it still in 17th place, and that despite three cars ahead of him retiring from the grand prix.

“It was a difficult race,” said Sirotkin.

“The start was particularly tough in the beginning with the prime tyres compared to the much softer compounds of everybody else.

“till, I was able to gain some positions at the start.

“However, with the Safety Car and an extremely poor warm up with the harder compound of tyre, it was impossible to keep up with the pace.”

Sirotkin’s lack of pace coupled with Lance Stroll’s crash means Williams left Montreal without adding to their tally of four points.

“We were the slowest car of the day and we have done our best to finish the race despite the issues we’ve had,” Sirotkin added.

“That’s where we are and we have to be honest with that.”

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories