McLaren open to loaning out Norris

McLaren are open to loaning out Lando Norris but only in a short-term deal, according to Zak Brown.

The McLaren reserve driver, who is leading the F2 championship heading into round five of the season, had been linked to Brendon Hartley’s Toro Rosso race seat.

McLaren, though, turned down the offer with reports stating it was because Toro Rosso’s senior team, Red Bull, wanted to include 2019.

But with McLaren uncertain about whether Fernando Alonso will remain in Formula 1 next season, the Woking team wants Norris available should they need him.

Sorry for the lack of posts this week, been busy with the summer job 📦 pic.twitter.com/Wxt01eTq0N — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) June 12, 2018

However, if anyone wants him for the rest of this season and this season alone, Brown says they are open to a deal.

“If there was an opportunity for Lando to gain experience then that’s something we would consider,” said the McLaren chief.

“Lando is a McLaren driver. He has a bright future here, but we do not have an interest in letting Lando go anywhere on a long-term deal.”

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here

In Singapore, subscribe to FOX+ through Singtel and StarHub.

In Hong Kong, subscribe to FOX+ through Now TV.