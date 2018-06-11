Five talking points from the Canadian GP

From an eventful start to a bizarre finish, the Canadian GP has left us with plenty to consider before heading to France.

A fantastic day for Vettel

Sebastian Vettel could hardly have asked for a better occasion on which to secure his 50th career GP win.

After a perfect getaway, the German enjoyed a completely dominant victory to become the first Ferrari driver to win in Montreal since Michael Schumacher back in 2000.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Vettel afterwards. “I said yesterday how much this place means for Ferrari, you see it the moment you touch down. To have a race like today is unbelievable. After a long stretch where Ferrari didn’t win here, the fans were super happy, they had a blast and will have a blast tonight.”

Vettel won the first two races of the season but then saw his lead evaporate as Lewis Hamilton triumphed in Azerbaijan and Spain. Sunday’s win returned Vettel to the top of the points standings, albeit by a single point.

A wake-up call for Mercedes

Both Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and his top driver Lewis Hamilton were downbeat after their showing in Montreal.

Wolff did not take kindly to seeing Vettel’s dominant victory hand him the championship lead, and he urged his team to ‘wake up’.

Asked if there were any positives to take from the race, Wolff told Austrian channel ORF: “Not at all. It is a s*** result for us. I have to put it like that. It is a strong track for us, but all weekend long we did little mistakes, from the beginning on.

“The only feeling I have is that we have to wake up.

“We fall behind in every aspect. This is a track where we should have maximised points. It was not about performing damage limitation.”

Hartley OK after crazy start

So serene was Vettel’s victory that it’s easy to forget that the race began with huge drama and a crash between Lance Stroll and Brendon Hartley on the first lap.

Stroll went sideways and pushed Hartley into the wall, causing the Toro Rosso driver to collide with the TecPro barriers in spectacular fashion.

Both men were transported to the medical centre, and there was enough concern over Hartley to take him to the nearby hospital for further checks.

Luckily for the Kiwi, he was released with a clean bill of health.

“I was side-by-side with Brendon going into Turn 5, the car got loose on me and I corrected it, but there was not much room for both of us,” Stroll said afterwards.

“By the time I corrected it, we touched and went into the wall.”

Chequered flag chaos

Normally, a Formula 1 Grand Prix represents the pinnacle of professionalism in motor racing, but that wasn’t quite the case in Montreal on Sunday, when the chequered flag was mistakenly waved early.

Somehow, model Winnie Harlow having been given a wrong instruction to wave the flag on lap 69 instead of lap 70.

Race winner Sebastian Vettel was aware that it was a mistake and continued on, but the race result was declared at the end of lap 68 as per the regulations.

“Fortunately we had radio, fortunately we had the lap counter in the car, and the pit board was accurate,” said Vettel.

“I was just worried, I told them on the last lap, so people don’t jump on the track, waving flags and celebrating, because we are still going at full pace.”

Afterwards, FIA race director Charlie Whiting offered a fairly sheepish explanation.

“The chequered flag was shown a lap early because there was a miscommunication between the start platform and the guy that they call the starter, the guy that starts and finishes the races,” he said. “He thought it was the last lap, he asked race control to confirm it and they confirmed it.

Hamilton still not a happy man

Having already voiced his displeasure with a lack of racing action in Monaco, Hamilton had more criticism for the state of Formula 1 following a lackluster fifth place finish in Montreal.

After a rare mistake in qualifying saw him miss out on the front row of the grid, Hamilton was unable to challenge the frontrunners because he feared his old Mercedes engine would fail on him.

Drivers are only allowed three power units a season before grid penalties start coming into effect, so Hamilton was forced to run his engine due to a delay in the upgraded power unit.

“I hope they don’t go to two next year as it’s just going to get ridiculous,” he complained afterwards.

“It is definitely more fun when you have more engines. The fact that the World Championship could be swayed by reliability, I don’t think anyone wants to see that.

“You want actual true performance, so the sport is going in the wrong direction, in my opinion.”

Hamilton has certainly had a lot to moan about, although he will no doubt turn that frown upside down if he returns to the winner’s circle.

