Verstappen: I drove exactly the same way

Max Verstappen has said he made zero changes to his approach after recording a first clean race weekend of the season.

The Dutchman raced wheel to wheel with Valtteri Bottas for P2 in the opening corners, but eventually had to settle for P3 – his second podium finish of the season.

Asked if he had made any alterations to avoid any incidents, Verstappen insisted nothing changed.

“Honestly I don’t think so,” Verstappen told Sky Sports F1.

“I always want a good weekend, and of course I am always motivated to have a good weekend.

“So I also think if I would do something different because of that, then normally I’m not doing a good job because I am not on it, or 100 percent on it.

“Some drivers are like that. When they get a bit angry they can perform better. I’m normally not really an angry person. Maybe some other people have a different opinion.

“The start was okay, maybe could have been a bit better, but I didn’t want to squeeze Valtteri off the track at the start.

“The start is okay but I don’t want to go too deep because I don’t know what Sebastian is going to do.

“We had a little kiss over there [at Turn 2]. And you have to settle for third, that is how it is.

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories