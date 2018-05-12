Hartley given the go-ahead to race in Spain

Brendon Hartley has reportedly been cleared to continue racing in Spain after a heavy crash in final practice.

The Toro Rosso driver suffered a massive crash in Saturday’s final practice when a small mistake at speed pitched him into a spin.

Hartely ran a bit wide on the run-in to Turn 9, clipped the grass and lost control of his STR13.

The New Zealander spin ended with his car slamming into the Turn 9 barriers.

The rear of the Toro Rosso was destroyed and Hartley was taken to the track’s medical centre for checks.

The good news is that he has been cleared to race, the bad news is that Toro Rosso may not have enough time to repair his car before qualifying.

