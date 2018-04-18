Jos: Max just has to think more

Jos Verstappen has told his son, Max, to start thinking more after his audacious attempt to overtake Sebastian Vettel in China.

Verstappen ruined all chance of at least making the podium at the Shanghai International Circuit when colliding with Vettel at the hairpin, an incident which saw him handed a 10-second penalty by the stewards.

And his father, Jos, has advised his son that he needs to think more about his overtaking attempts, but not necessarily change his driving style.

‘‘That wasn’t possible,’’ Jos Verstappen told Dutch TV's Ziggo Sport about his son's attempted overtake on Vettel.

‘‘It was an error of judgment. In some circumstances Max just has to think more.

‘‘I don’t want him to change his driving style. He passed two people at the start. He did that perfectly. That’s what we all want to see.

‘‘But we don’t want to see these kinds of actions. He needs to have it under control. He needs to think.’’

