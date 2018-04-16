Ricciardo didn’t expect China triumph

Daniel Ricciardo admits his triumph at the Chinese Grand Prix was something of a surprise after grabbing his first race win of the season.

Just over 24 hours after he was a reported two minutes shy of missing qualifying because of a turbo failure in final practice, Ricciardo raced his way to victory in Shanghai.

Sixth as the race resumed after a Safety Car period, Ricciardo used his fresh ultrasoft tyres to slice his way through the field – picking off Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, Kimi Raikkonen and Valtteri Bottas to win.

“I don’t seem to win boring races. That was unexpected,” said Vettel.

Holy everything. Starting to come down.. Slowly. Thank you for the kind words. Today meant a lot pic.twitter.com/v1pvEzwbiI — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) April 15, 2018

“I thought we may be starting at the back of the grid 24 hours ago. Thanks to the boys, today is the real reward for that. The mechanics worked their butts off.”

However, Ricciardo had to work for the win.

While he was given a huge helping hand by Red Bull’s decision to pit him behind the Safety Car – putting him on new ultras for the final stint of the race – he still had to pass several drivers, including world champions Vettel, Hamilton and Raikkonen.

“It was hectic,” he said. “I heard Safety Car and they said we are going to double stop, come.

“It happened very quickly, very decisive winning move from the team.

“Fat lip and all I got the win.”

