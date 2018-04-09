Hamilton’s thoughts ‘already’ on the championship

Two races into this season, and with two losses to Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton is hoping Mercedes can put up a "better fight" come China.

Both Hamilton and Vettel are chasing their fifth World titles this season with the Brit the favourite to claim it given his three titles in the last four years.

For now, though, it is Vettel leading the race.

The German added a second win to his tally in Bahrain while Hamilton, who was third on Sunday night, is second in the standings, 17 points off the pace.

"My thoughts are already on the World Championship," the Mercedes driver told Sky F1. "I've lost two races now."

He added: "I am 17 points down already after just two races.

"Obviously the [grid] penalty this weekend was difficult for us all to swallow, but I think the team did a really good job.

"Hopefully when we go to the next race we'll have a better understanding of the tyres and hopefully put up a better fight with the Ferraris."

