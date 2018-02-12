Briatore given 18-month jail sentence for tax fraud

Former Benetton and Renault boss Flavio Briatore has been sentenced to 18 months in prison on appeal for tax fraud.

The charge relates to the ownership of a multi-million-dollar super yacht called ‘Force Blue”, which was initially seized in 2010.

Briatore’s sentence was reduced from 23 months to 18 months, even though prosecutors asked for the sentence to be extended to four years.

Briatore was convicted of not paying a VAT bill worth €3.6millon on the yacht’s value and a further €800,000 in fuel duties between 2006 and 2010.

Briatore claims he does not own the yacht, while his lawyers have confirmed they will appeal the sentence again.

Briatore’s lawyer said: “We take note of the judge’s decision and will appeal to the supreme court. We are convinced of Mr Briatore’s innocence.”