Hamilton to sign new £120m Mercedes deal – report

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are ready to finalise a new three-year contract at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix which is worth £120million, according to The Sun.

Hamilton's current deal with the Silver Arrows expires at the end of next season but the Brit has consistently stated that talks about his future could be put on hold until November as he put his full focus into winning a fourth World Championship.

Now that Mercedes have wrapped both titles up, attention can now turn to Hamilton's new deal that is set to see him earn £40million a year which will put him in line with Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari and also Max Verstappen at Red Bull if certain reports are to be believed.

Hamilton, 32, has also said earlier this season that he could have another "five or six years" in Formula 1, so this new three-year deal could leave the door open for him to potentially retire at Ferrari – another rumour that has been circulated throughout 2017.

