Lowe: Points a realistic target for Williams

Paddy Lowe believes Williams can finish inside the top-ten at this weekend's United States GP having shown "better" performance in recent races.

Williams head to the Circuit of the Americas, home of the United States GP, having scored points in the last five grands prix including two double hauls.

As such the team is holding down fifth place in the Constructors' Championship with 66 points, 14 ahead of Toro Rosso.

Lowe, Williams chief technical officer, is confident more points will come this Sunday in Austin.

“The Circuit of the Americas itself has a very spectacular layout and has created some fantastic races in its short history," he said.

“It contains some very challenging sequences and is a good all-round test of the aerodynamics, power unit, suspension and of course, the driver.

“We have been showing better performance during the last couple of races and we hope for this pattern to continue into this race weekend.

“Our ambition, as always, is to score points with both drivers and we believe this is a realistic target."

Experience the full coverage of the FIA Formula One season throughout 2017 on FOX Sports Play, where you can watch LIVE races from angles, unlike any other, highlights, interviews, behind the scenes and much more. Don’t miss it!