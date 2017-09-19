Title ‘more difficult’ after Vettel’s DNF

Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene acknowledges that it has become "more difficult" for Sebastian Vettel to win the title after his DNF in Singapore.

Vettel started Sunday's grand prix from pole position in a race in which he was expected to claw back the lead in the standings from Lewis Hamilton.

Blame game@ScuderiaFerrari stand by controversial tweet on Sunday's dramatic crash at the #SingaporeGP >> https://t.co/VK6AVeAXte pic.twitter.com/XWb8ZnOhnW — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) September 19, 2017

However, first corner contact with Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen put an end to that.

Although Vettel left the scene of the accident, he spun metres later, pitching his SF70H into the wall.

He retired while Hamilton went on to win the grand prix, extending his lead to 28 points.

"That was very disappointing and it was definitely not the result we were expecting," Arrivabene said.

"But it doesn't mean that the battle is all over, just that it has become more difficult.

"We guarantee that we will be fighting right to the final corner of the very last Grand Prix of the year."

