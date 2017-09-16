Hamilton ‘surprised’ McHonda lasted this long

Lewis Hamilton has expressed his surprised that the McLaren-Honda relationship lasted as long as it did before the Woking team officially announced their divorce on Friday.

McLaren will switch allegiances to Renault from the start of next season after finally reaching breaking point with the Japanese manufacturer three years into a 10-year agreement.

The Brit is now hoping the fresh start for his former team will propel them back up toward the front of the grid and battling it out with the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull.

“I’m surprised it didn’t happen sooner to be honest,” Hamilton said.

“[It has been] a long, hard slog for the both of them, so hopefully this will spark a new start for McLaren because they should be in the fight with us.

“Who knows, maybe Honda will come back in years to come.”

