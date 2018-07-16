Vergne wins season finale in NYC

Jean-Eric Vergne put the cherry on top of celebratory weekend as he romped to victory in race two of the New York ePrix on Sunday.
The Frenchman, who was crowned champion on Saturday, took advantage of great start to eventually edge Lucas di Grassi by half a second, while Daniel Aby completed the podium in the Big Apple.
.@JeanEricVergne wins the #NYCEPrix but @audiformulae are the 2017/18 ABB FIA Formula E Teams' Champion! #ABBFormulaE pic.twitter.com/o344TNNgfi
— ABB Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) 15 July 2018
Vergne started third on the grid but rounded pole-sitter Sebastian Buemi at the first corner. However, his Techeetah teammate Andre Lotter was judged to have jumped the start and would have to pit for a ten second stop/go penalty.
There was a clash involving Luca Filippi and Antonio Felix da Costa, which sent Filippi crashing into an innocent Jerome d’Ambrosio.
Buemi and Lucas di Grassi spent much of the race battling for second behind, Vergne, who had too much pace for the chasing pack as he earned his third victory of the season.
Race 2 results:
1 Jean-Eric Vergne Techeetah
2 Lucas di Grassi Team Abt
3 Daniel Abt Team Abt
4 Sébastien Buemi DAMS
5 Felix Rosenqvist Mahindra Racing
6 Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing
7 Nelson Piquet Jr. Jaguar Racing
8 Nick Heidfeld Racing
9 Andre Lotterer Techeetah
10 Sam Bird Virgin Racing
11 Nicolas Prost DAMS
12 Stéphane Sarrazin Andretti Autosport
13 Ma Quinghua NIO Formula E Team
14 Alex Lynn Virgin Racing
15 Antonio Felix da Costa Andretti Autosport
16 Maro Engel Venturi 15
17 Luca Filippi NIO Formula E Team
18 Jérôme d’Ambrosio Dragon Racing
19 Jose Maria Lopez Dragon Racing
20 Tom Dillmann Venturi