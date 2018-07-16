Vergne wins season finale in NYC

Jean-Eric Vergne put the cherry on top of celebratory weekend as he romped to victory in race two of the New York ePrix on Sunday.

The Frenchman, who was crowned champion on Saturday, took advantage of great start to eventually edge Lucas di Grassi by half a second, while Daniel Aby completed the podium in the Big Apple.

Vergne started third on the grid but rounded pole-sitter Sebastian Buemi at the first corner. However, his Techeetah teammate Andre Lotter was judged to have jumped the start and would have to pit for a ten second stop/go penalty.

There was a clash involving Luca Filippi and Antonio Felix da Costa, which sent Filippi crashing into an innocent Jerome d’Ambrosio.

Buemi and Lucas di Grassi spent much of the race battling for second behind, Vergne, who had too much pace for the chasing pack as he earned his third victory of the season.

Race 2 results:

1 Jean-Eric Vergne Techeetah

2 Lucas di Grassi Team Abt

3 Daniel Abt Team Abt

4 Sébastien Buemi DAMS

5 Felix Rosenqvist Mahindra Racing

6 Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing

7 Nelson Piquet Jr. Jaguar Racing

8 Nick Heidfeld Racing

9 Andre Lotterer Techeetah

10 Sam Bird Virgin Racing

11 Nicolas Prost DAMS

12 Stéphane Sarrazin Andretti Autosport

13 Ma Quinghua NIO Formula E Team

14 Alex Lynn Virgin Racing

15 Antonio Felix da Costa Andretti Autosport

16 Maro Engel Venturi 15

17 Luca Filippi NIO Formula E Team

18 Jérôme d’Ambrosio Dragon Racing

19 Jose Maria Lopez Dragon Racing

20 Tom Dillmann Venturi