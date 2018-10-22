Elliott secures win at Hollywood Casino 400

Chase Elliott continued his good form in NASCAR, winning the Hollywood Casino 400.

Chase Elliott secured the chequered flag at the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday.

Elliott held off a late push from Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson to pick up the play-off victory at the Kansas Speedway.

The win was Elliott’s third of the season and second in his last three races.

“It was awesome,” Elliott told NBC after the race. “Just enjoyed racing. Had a great car … It’s been a great couple of months, so we’ve got to keep it rolling. This is the time that counts.

“So proud of my race team and the pit stops we had today … We just can’t get complacent.”

Busch placed second while Larson finished in third. Larson, however, failed to advance to the round of eight.

Joey Logano started on pole and secured the win in stage one, and Kevin Harvick was victorious in stage two.

Harvick had a late lead, but was penalised for entering pit road too fast. He finished 12th.