Marquez opens up on British GP cancellation

Marc Marquez was disappointed but ultimately accepted the decision by riders and officials to cancel Sunday’s British GP.

An afternoon deluge left the new surfaced Silverstone track with too much standing water. In similar conditions in the fourth free practice session on Saturday, Tito Rabat was hit by a bike after five riders went off the track at Stowe corner, leading to multiple fractures in his right leg.

“You cannot turn or do anything…that’s the most dangerous,” the Spaniard told crash.net of the trecherous conditions.

“There was not a lot of water in parts but with the bumps and everything there were some areas with a lot of water and when you arrive there it is so easy to crash and lock the brakes. That’s the problem.

“If you are riding alone on the track you can [handle it] but with 24 bikes riding but if you crash or someone crashes behind you it becomes very dangerous.”

Marquez revealed the the decision was a collective one and not in the hands of a few officials. In fact, at the 4pm safety commission meeting, there was just one rider – Jack Miller – who still wanted to race.

“They organised a Safety Commission meeting [for the riders] and we sat together and analysed,” the defending MotoGP champion continued.

“Personally I – and all the riders I think – want to thank Dorna because they listened to us and our comments and from the start of the meeting they said ‘you will have the decision’ and in the end everybody gave their opinion.

“We have one mate [Rabat] in hospital with a very big injury, so we considered the safety first of all and there was no way.

“I’m disappointed and in the Safety Commission someone said that a race has not been cancelled for 400 races, but sometimes these are the circumstances.”