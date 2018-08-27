Silverstone MotoGP race cancelled

MotoGP’s British Grand Prix has been cancelled due to heavy rain at Silverstone after event organisers changed the start-time a number of times.

In the anticipation of heavy rain on Sunday, the start-time for the MotoGP race at Silverstone was brought forward however a downpour at the Northamptonshire track meant the race could not kick-off at the intended time. The pitlane opened and riders went on their sighting laps, but it became clear that conditions would not be safe to race.

A meeting was then called and while a Monday start was received positively, it was ruled out due to a lack of marshals available.

A new start-time was then announced and the race was shortened to 16 laps however the rain just wasn’t playing game and everyone was finally put out of their misery at 16:00 local time.

Conditions were atrocious and organisers were always going to err on the side of caution after Tito Rabat was badly injured in the fourth practice session of the weekend on Saturday.

The last time a premier class race had to be cancelled outright was the 1980 Austrian Grand Prix, which was called off due to snow.

