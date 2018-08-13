Marquez looks forward to battling Lorenzo at Honda

Marc Marquez said he will be happy to have Jorge Lorenzo as his teammate next year after the duo engaged in an epic MotoGP battle during the Austrian GP on Sunday.

The championship leader was pipped by Ducati rider Lorenzo to first place at the Red Bull Arena after an exciting finale that saw the lead change hands several times.

In the end, it was the Ducati’s acceleration on the straight that made the difference despite Marquez’s best efforts

The beaten Spaniard said afterwards that next year things would be different.

“Luckily next year he will be not with Ducati and he will be with the same tools, and then no excuse,” said Marquez.

“It will be good. I think that Honda did a good move because you catch a rider to our team that he can win with our bike, and he cannot win with another bike. Interesting to see him with the Honda. But sure, he will be fast.”

Marquez insisted that he was happy with the result in Austria, even though he lost out to Lorenzo on the final lap for the second race running.

This was because his strategy to try and isolate one Ducati, instead of having to battle both, had worked.

“Today I tried,” said the Spaniard. “In Brno I didn’t try because I didn’t feel well and it was like a waste of time there because it was more chance to lose than to win, but today I try. I try to change my strategy.

“I try to push a lot from the beginning because the goal was try to arrive in the end with only one Ducati, because fight against Ducati I know that is quite difficult for us, but we achieve our goal that was just fight against one Ducati.

“I expected that it would be Dovi, but this time it was Jorge. Even like this I was there, but I see immediately. I try because I need to try because I’m Marc, and I need to try. Every short straight he was able to overtake me, to be in parallel. It was really difficult to defend.

“He overtook me again on the acceleration outside because he carry more speed. But if he didn’t overtake me there, will overtake me between 8 and 9. But I try. I enjoy it a lot and happy because we increased the advantage in the championship.”

Despite his second place, Marquez’s lead in the standings was extended to a massive 59 points as second placed Valentino Rossi could only manage a sixth-place finish.

“I’m happy to have this advantage because both riders are very, very strong. I’m happy to lead the championship. Of course this is very, very long but in circuits that we suffer, we are there.

“This is the most important. Will arrive in other circuits better for our bike, for our riding style and there will time to attack and take 25 points.”

