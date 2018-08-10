Austria FP1: Dovizioso on top as Ducati dominate

The first free practice session for the Austrian MotoGP ended with the Ducatis of Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo topping the timesheet.

Dovizioso finished just two tenths ahead of team-mate Lorenzo in a dry FP1 in Spielberg.

With rain forecast for the weekend, the riders were eager to make the most of the conditions and secure a Top 10 spot.

Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez initially led the charge, but it soon became a tale of two Ducatis, with Dovizioso going quickest before being pipped by Lorenzo, only for the Italian to snatch top spot again with his final lap of 1m 23.830s.

#MotoGP FP1 🏁@AndreaDovizioso picks up where he left off in Brno as he sets the fastest time! He heads teammate @lorenzo99 and fellow Ducati man @Petrux9 🥊#AustrianGP 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/8IWnhHa7kl — MotoGP™🇦🇹🏁 (@MotoGP) August 10, 2018

Pramac Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci also improved late to snatch third place ahead of Marquez in fourth.

Suzuki’s Andrea Iannone achieved an impressive fifth place with his final lap, just ahead Dani Pedrosa on the other Repsol Honda.

Pedrosa relegated Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) to seventh by just 0.017s.

Tito Rabat produced another solid performance to move up to eighth place for Avintia Ducati.

Johann Zarco finished in ninth for Monster Yamaha Tech3, with Maverick Vinales snatching the final provisional Q2 spot as the leading Yamaha.

That meant no Top 10 spot for fellow Movistar Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi, who finished in 11th place 0.049s off team-mate Vinales.

Rossi’s session was hampered by a broken rear sprocket right at the start of proceedings, though he was able to return to action on his second bike to produce a late flurry of laps.

Times

1. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (GP18) 1m 23.830s [Lap 22/22] 312km/h

2. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (GP18) 1m 24.045s +0.215s [18/19] 310k

3. Danilo Petrucci ITA Pramac Ducati (GP18) 1m 24.320s +0.490s [22/22] 308k

4. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1m 24.411s +0.581s [6/22] 308k

5. Andrea Iannone ITA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 24.436s +0.606s [23/23] 303k

6. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1m 24.474s +0.644s [23/23] 311k

7. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 24.491s +0.661s [22/22] 310k

8. Tito Rabat ESP Reale Avintia (GP17) 1m 24.676s +0.846s [25/25] 311k

9. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1) 1m 24.767s +0.937s [20/22] 306k

10. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 24.835s +1.005s [18/19] 306k

11. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 24.884s +1.054s [17/20] 306k

12. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 24.904s +1.074s [18/22] 303k

13. Alvaro Bautista ESP Angel Nieto Team (GP17) 1m 24.938s +1.108s [19/23] 308k

14. Alex Rins ESP Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 24.939s +1.109s [20/22] 307k

15. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 1m 24.973s +1.143s [21/23] 305k

16. Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V)* 1m 25.011s +1.181s [23/23] 304k

17. Franco Morbidelli ITA EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)* 1m 25.107s +1.277s [20/24] 306k

18. Jack Miller AUS Pramac Ducati (GP17) 1m 25.184s +1.354s [19/21] 305k

19. Scott Redding GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 25.354s +1.524s [20/21] 303k

20. Karel Abraham CZE Angel Nieto Team (GP16) 1m 25.541s +1.711s [19/20] 308k

21. Hafizh Syahrin MAL Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 25.594s +1.764s [20/21] 301k

22. Xavier Simeon ESP Reale Avintia (GP16)* 1m 25.752s +1.922s [20/21] 302k

23. Thomas Luthi SWI EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)* 1m 25.979s +2.149s [14/23] 304k