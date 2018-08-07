Zarco no longer ‘the guy going to buy the bread’

After finishing seventh in Brno, Johann Zarco and his Monster Yamaha Tech 3 are a threat in MotoGP once again and the Frenchman is relieved his days of ‘racing like a guy who is going to buy the bread’ are over.

Zarco has never won a MotoGP World Championship race but came mighty close to doing so in both Argentina and Spain this season.

Since then though, he has suffered a dip in form.

While he only finished seventh on Sunday, Zarco was satisfied with his pace at a tricky track in the Czech Republic and is expecting to build on that performance in Austria this weekend.

“Now we are coming back on good things, from the Saturday we are quite fast, not enough to be on the podium but I understood good things this weekend so, I’m pretty happy and when everything isn’t perfect I’m taking points and that’s the main thing at the moment,” Zarco started.

“I think I’m close to the real race rider feeling, because maybe in the last races I was racing like a guy who is going to buy the bread every morning. Now I can ride the Yamaha well and answer yes, I’m happy.”

Much was expected of Zarco when he started his MotoGP World Championship career in 2017 however he has failed to deliver the goods just yet. At 28-years-of-age time is moving quickly and he will be desperate to record his first win at some stage this season.

