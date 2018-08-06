Rossi admits real battle is for second

After the Czech Grand Prix, Valentino Rossi has conceded that it is highly unlikely that he will catch Championship leader Marc Marquez and that his fight is for second place.

Andrea Dovizioso scored his first MotoGP victory in five months by coming out on top in a three-way fight against Jorge Lorenzo and Marquez in the Czech Grand Prix.

Rossi made a strong start from second on the grid to lead the pack into Turn 1 but faded badly after the eighth lap as his rear tyre lost grip.

He ended up finishing fourth and heads for the Austrian Grand Prix under the impression that the best he can do this season is take second in the Championship.

“Today was good because I increased my advantage on Maverick and also Zarco,” said Rossi.

“It looks like the bigger problem for my second place is Dovi for the second half of the season, and also Lorenzo. You know, we are here to try to win the championship so we don’t give up, for sure. It will be difficult with Marc though.

“You know, I think my race was very good. Also the start and on the first lap I was competitive and I stayed in front.

“But unfortunately when the rear tyre lost a little bit of grip and start to slide, for us it’s difficult the acceleration, we started to lose there.

“Unfortunately I wasn’t strong enough for the podium.”

With nine races to go and just 19 points separating Rossi and third place, it seems the Italian will struggle to hold onto second unless his Yamaha can make drastic improvements in the manner in which it performs in the second half of races.

