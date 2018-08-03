Czech GP: Pedrosa to the fore in FP2

Dani Pedrosa mastered the boiling heat at Brno to top the timesheets after Friday’s second practice session ahead of the Czech MotoGP.

With track temperatures reaching a whopping 50 degrees celsius, the Spaniard was able to overcome problems with grip to finish one-tenth clear of nearest rival Danilo Petrucci.

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez led in the early stages of the session ahead of Repsol Honda team-mate Pedrosa.

Several riders used the afternoon session to experiment with set-up and wing options: Petrucci trialled a new wing specification, while Pedrosa gained significant time late after switching to a new medium front and a new soft rear Michelin.

Pedrosa was the only rider to go under 1m 55s, and that ensured him top spot on the timesheets ahead of Petrucci.

Alvaro Bautista continued to shine on the Angel Nieto Ducati, following up a top-five finish in FP1 with third place in the afternoon.

MotoGP rookie Hafizh Syahrin led the Yamaha charge in fourth, ahead of Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso.

Maverick Vinales was sixth for for Movistar Yamaha, just in front of team-mate Valentino Rossi in seventh and Avintia Ducati’s Tito Rabat in eighth.

After going quickest in FP1, Monster Yamaha Tech 3’s Johann Zarco settled for ninth in FP2, with Marquez rounding out the top 10.

Suzuki pair Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins narrowly missed out on a provisional Q2 spot.

Times

Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1m 55.976s [Lap 16/18] 311km/h (Top Speed)

Danilo Petrucci ITA Pramac Ducati (GP18) 1m 56.099s +0.123s [15/16] 310k

Alvaro Bautista ESP Angel Nieto Team (GP17) 1m 56.144s +0.168s [18/19] 309k

Hafizh Syahrin MAL Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 56.200s +0.224s [13/14] 308k

Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (GP18) 1m 56.218s +0.242s [14/16] 312k

Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 56.392s +0.416s [16/17] 309k

Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 56.480s +0.504s [15/17] 307k

Tito Rabat ESP Reale Avintia (GP17) 1m 56.521s +0.545s [18/18] 313k

Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1) 1m 56.535s +0.559s [15/16] 307k

Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1m 56.635s +0.659s [4/18] 310k

Andrea Iannone ITA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 56.644s +0.668s [17/18] 306k

Alex Rins ESP Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 56.661s +0.685s [19/19] 309k

Jack Miller AUS Pramac Ducati (GP17) 1m 56.915s +0.939s [16/16] 310k

Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 57.014s +1.038s [7/17] 312k

Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (GP18) 1m 57.205s +1.229s [12/18] 311k

Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 57.417s +1.441s [14/15] 308k

Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 1m 57.473s +1.497s [14/15] 310k

Stefan Bradl GER HRC Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 57.479s +1.503s [16/18] 310k

Franco Morbidelli ITA EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)* 1m 57.498s +1.522s [14/15] 306k

Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 1m 57.506s +1.530s [14/15] 309k

Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V)* 1m 57.647s +1.671s [18/18] 307k

Thomas Luthi SWI EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)* 1m 57.729s +1.753s [15/16] 305k

Scott Redding GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 57.941s +1.965s [13/13] 304k

Karel Abraham CZE Angel Nieto Team (GP16) 1m 58.127s +2.151s [13/17] 309k

Xavier Simeon ESP Reale Avintia (GP16)* 1m 58.453s +2.477s [16/16] 308k

Sylvain Guintoli FRA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 58.617s +2.641s [9/17] 308k