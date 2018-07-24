Amputee racer tops Ricciardo with “leggy”

Young British racer Billy Monger has had a tough time of it over the last year, but he isn’t letting it dampen his spirits.

Monger, 19, lost both his legs when they were amputated below the knee in 2017 following a horrifying high-speed collision with during a Formula 4 race at Donington Park.

He has since returned to racing with specially adapted controls in the British Formula 3 Championship, and claimed his second podium of the season on Sunday with a third place at Spa Francorchamps.

To celebrate his achievement, Monger decided to emulate another well-known racing driver with his celebration, as he promptly pulled off his prosthetic leg and then chugged champagne from it.

Explaining his actions later, Monger said: “I thought I haven’t been on the podium for so long that I needed to remind the boys that this is what it’s all about and I hope the boys in blue (the Carlin Racing team) enjoyed it and they might have to drink out of my leg later on too!”

Monger’s next-level “shooey”, christened a “leggy”, predictably caught the eye of the man famed for the disgusting celebration – Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo.

It’s hard to see how anyone can top this!

Photo: Twitter @BillyMonger