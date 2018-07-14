Marquez Back with a bang

After not reaching any great speeds in the first three practice sessions at the Sachsenring, Marc Marquez saved his best for qualifying as he raced to pole position.

Marquez took his ninth consecutive pole position at the Sachsenring in a thrilling qualifying session as Danilo Petrucci and Jorge Lorenzo both ended up less than a tenth away.

The Spaniard left it late though.

Marquez was third after the first set of flyers.

In the middle of the session he improved that time but remained in third.

With time running out, Marquez executed the lap he wanted to on his final attempt– a blistering 1m20.270s that was good enough for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Petrucci was the one on the receiving end of Marquez’s genius as he slipped to second.

Lorenzo was third, 0.057s adrift Marquez, while Maverick Vinales had to settle for fourth.

Andrea Dovizioso, who had to fight his way through Q1, and his teammate Valentino Rossi, claimed fifth and sixth respectively.

Marquez leads the Championship and now looks set to extend that even further in Sunday’s race.

The final times from Q2 can bee seen below:

1 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1’20.270

2 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1’20.295

3 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Ducati 1’20.327

4 25 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1’20.441

5 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1’20.444

6 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1’20.532

7 35 United_kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 1’20.675

8 29 Italy Andrea Iannone Suzuki 1’20.682

9 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 1’20.700

10 26 Spain Dani Pedrosa Honda 1’20.831

11 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1’20.847

12 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1’20.938

