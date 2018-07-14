Iannone tops FP3 in Germany

Suzuki MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone set the pace in third practice at the Sachsenring while many of the top riders struggled.

Late in FP3 Iannone became the first rider to beat Jorge Lorenzo’s FP2 benchmark with a lap completed in 1m20.845s.

The Italian would lose the lead shortly thereafter but in the final minute of the session he recorded a 1m20.438s to ensure he was the fastest rider.

Pramac Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci briefly occupied top-spot during the session but in the end had to settle for second while Honda’s Cal Crutchlow did enough to sneak third.

Valentino Rossi ended fourth despite being one of the early pace setters.

Coming off victory in the Netherlands, Championship leader Marc Marquez does not seem comfortable at the Sachsenring – he completed FP3 in fifth and has plenty to do if he is to make it back-to-back race wins.

Andrea Dovizioso and Johann Zarco both failed to automatically qualify to Q2 – the pair scraping to 11th and 15th respectively.

All the times from FP3 can be seen below:

1 Andrea Iannone Suzuki 1m20.438s

2 Danilo Petrucci Pramac Ducati 0.099s

3 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda 0.177s

4 Valentino Rossi Yamaha 0.281s

5 Alvaro Bautista Aspar Ducati 0.292s

6 Marc Marquez Honda 0.296s

7 Maverick Vinales Yamaha 0.335s

8 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati 0.337s

9 Alex Rins Suzuki 0.352s

10 Dani Pedrosa Honda 0.430s

11 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 0.477s

12 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 0.665s

13 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati 0.712s

14 Bradley Smith KTM 0.841s

15 Johann Zarco Tech3 Yamaha 0.862s

16 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda 0.894s

17 Pol Espargaro KTM 1.001s

18 Scott Redding Aprilia 1.086s

19 Tito Rabat Avintia Ducati 1.302s

20 Stefan Bradl MVDS Honda 1.532s

21 Hafizh Syahrin Tech3 Yamaha 1.684s

22 Thomas Luthi MVDS Honda Honda 1.700s

23 Karel Abraham Aspar Ducati 2.099s

24 Xavier Simeon Avintia Ducati 2.531s

Stream every MotoGP race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories