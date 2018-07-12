Pedrosa announces retirement from 2019

Repsol Honda rider Dani Pedrosa has decided to call time on his career at the end of the 2018 MotoGP season.

The Spaniard is set to be replaced at the team by Jorge Lorenzo and has announced he will call it quits in November rather than join another outfit.

Pedrosa has finished runner-up in the MotoGP championship no less than three times and was the youngest ever 250cc champion.

OFFICIAL: @26_DaniPedrosa announces his retirement from #MotoGP from 2019 “I fulfilled my dream of being a racer…” pic.twitter.com/XRJ4qOQlP3 — MotoGP™🏁🇩🇪 (@MotoGP) July 12, 2018

“Next year I will not compete in the championship…I will finish my career in MotoGP this season,” confirmed the 32-year-old on crash.net.

“This is a decision I’ve been thinking about for a long time and it’s a very hard decision because this is the sport I love.

“But despite having good opportunities to keep racing, I feel like I don’t live racing with such an intensity as before and I now have different priorities in my life.

“I would like to express how fortunate I feel to have had this opportunity. It’s been an amazing life to be racing for such an important team and in front of all the fans.

“So I can say I achieved way more than I expected and I’m very proud of everything I’ve done in the sport.

“I fulfilled my dream of becoming a racer and that is something I didn’t expect as a kid watching on TV. Thanks to everybody who has helped me and now it’s time to start a new chapter.”

Pedrosa is currently sitting at 12th in the riders’ standings after three retirements so far this season.