Will Marquez’ German dominance be challenged?

Reigning champion Marc Marquez heads to this weekends German MotoGP looking to extend his dominance at the Sachsenring having won eight straight races.

The Repsol and Honda alliance has been renewed heading to the weekends racing which will see them celebrate their 25th anniversary in season 2019.

#GermanGP STATS 📊@HRC_MotoGP is the most successful manufacturer at the Sachsenring since racing returned to the circuit in 1998, with 14 wins, including the last eight races pic.twitter.com/JslGb937Oi — MotoGP™🏁🇩🇪 (@MotoGP) July 9, 2018

Heading into the Sachsenring weekend, Marquez looks to be his usual dominant self, in the MotoGP standings, on top with 140 points.

His nearest challengers are Yamaha duo Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales on 99 and 93 points respectively after eight rounds of racing.

The person being touted as Marquez’ biggest challenger in Germany is teammate Dani Pedrosa, who has won four times at the venue, and Rossi with four premier class wins.

What makes things interesting is that with Rossi being Marquez’ closest challenger in the title battle it should put more pressure on the championship leader which can lead to mistakes and potentially open the door for the nine-time World Champion to makes a charge for a tenth title in the next few races.

Vinales is someone else who could be a threat but his record pales in comparison to Marquez and Rossi’s showing in Germany with his best finish a fourth place in 2017.

With this being the last race before the summer break, Marquez is able to take a few risks in his charge for victory number nine in Germany which will put more pressure on the chasing pack to deny him another victory.

