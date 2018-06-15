Toyota and Alonso on pole for Le Mans

Fernando Alonso’s #8 Toyota will start the Le Mans 24H from pole position on Saturday afternoon.

Teammate, and former F1 driver, Kazuki Nakajima, set the fastest time in qualifying on the Circuit de la Sarthe.

The Japanese driver posted a time of 3:15.377s, to put the #8 at the front, more than two seconds clear of the sister car.

Great lap by @kazuki_info to put the car on the pole position. Great job by everyone in @Toyota_Hybrid . Long race ahead and I’m looking so much forward to experience it. #toyota #lemans24 #wec pic.twitter.com/7WTYUIifjG — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) June 14, 2018

Fernando Alonso thanked his Japanese teammate for the fantastic lap he put in to put the Toyota on pole position.

“Kazuki did an amazing lap yesterday. We put it all in his hands and he delivered,” Alonso said. “Congratulations to Kazuki, especially!”

The Spaniard can move one step closer to the Triple Crown on Sunday by winning the coveted race, and would only need the Indy 500 to become the second man to complete it.

Graham Hill is the only man to have done so, having won both the Indy 500 and Le Mans, as well as the Monaco Grand Prix.

The race starts on Saturday at 1:30 pm UK time, and runs through to Sunday afternoon.

