Teenage rider dies following Moto3 crash

Spanish Moto 3 rider Andreas Perez died following an accident during Sunday’s fourth round of the Moto3 Junior World Championship.

The talented youngster, who rode for Reale Avintia Racing, was just 14 years old.

Perez was involved in a crash involving multiple riders on Turn Five at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain.

After receiving treatment on the track, Perez was rushed to hospital by helicopter but died on Monday morning.

“Andreas has not been able to win this race,” said a team statement.

“We have lost a great driver, but above all a great person and we will miss him very much.”

Perez showed his promise after claiming two wins and further podium finishes in last year’s European Talent Cup.

He finished fourth in the rider standings before making the move to the Moto3 Junior World Championship.

“It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Andreas Perez Manresa,” said MotoGP in a statement.

“The incident happened in the second race of the day for the Moto3 category, with the red flag shown immediately. The rider received medical attention at the side of the track before then being transferred to the hospital by helicopter.

“Despite the best efforts of the circuit medical staff and those at the hospital, Perez sadly succumbed to his injuries on the morning of 11 June.”

Spanish MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez was one of many to send his condolences on social media.

“Sad and speechless,” Marquez wrote. “I want to send all my support to the family.”