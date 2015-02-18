F1 votes no to 2016 revolution

Any major overhaul of F1's technical regulations will have to wait until 2017 after teams said no to an early revamp.

The F1 Commission met in Geneva on Tuesday where a proposal to introduce changes for the 2016 season was on the table.

The teams, though, voted no.

Under the F1 rules, they had until March 1st to push through changes based on a majority vote while after that date they will need unanimous support for any technical changes for the 2016 season.

Given that criteria is appears unlikely that Formula 1 will undergo another major overhaul in time for next year's championship meaning 2017 is now likely to the date when the sport potentially ups the pace and power of the engines to 1,000 bhp.

According to Autosport, sources claim it was agreed during Tuesday's meeting to that it would be "better to spend more time working through fully concrete proposals for 2017 that would definitely make an improvement rather than rush things."