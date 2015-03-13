Kaltenborn has ‘not considered’ quitting

Monisha Kaltenborn says she won't step down in the midst of the Giedo van der Garde contract saga despite it having a "negative impact" on the team.

Earlier this week a judge at the Supreme Court of Victoria ruled that Sauber had to give van der Garde one of their two race-seats for this weekend's Australian GP.

Sauber appealed, which was rejected, and yet still did not put the Dutchman in the car on Friday leading to more legal action.

His lawyers say Sauber blocked his return by not helping him obtain a super licence and want the team's assets seized and Kaltenborn put in jail.

The team boss, though, isn't saying much at all about her team's latest crisis.

"That is a topic I can't say anything about," she said in Friday's FIA press conference.

"It is definitely a very negative impact on the team because the situation for a while was unclear.

"We now have certain actions taken against the team and we are acting accordingly. There is nothing much more I can say."

Pressed as to whether this saga could have an impact on her future, making her position as Sauber team boss untenable, she said: "I have not considered that."