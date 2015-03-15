Bottas vows to come back stronger

Valtteri Bottas says he's doing all he can to ensure he will "be back to full fitness and even stronger in Malaysia."

The Finn suffered soft tissue damage to his back in Saturday's qualifying at the Albert Park circuit and spent the night in a Melbourne hospital.

Released on Sunday morning he had hoped to take part in the Australian GP but was sidelined by the FIA medical delegate.

According to reports, he failed to pass some of the standard tests and were therefore deemed unfit to race.

Disappointed to have missed out, Bottas has vowed to do all he can to ensure he's fit and ready when F1 races in Malaysia in two weeks.

He stated: "I have done a lot of work since the issue with my back came in qualifying to get myself ready, starting treatment immediately, so the news that I couldn’t race today was obviously disappointing but I respect the decision.

"I now have two weeks until the next race to receive further treatment to ensure I will be back to full fitness and even stronger in Malaysia.

"I’m very eager to get back in the car and race because the FW37 is looking competitive and I’m confident we can fight for podiums."