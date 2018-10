The 28-year-old driver, who has previously turned out in F1 for Toyota, Sauber and Caterham, is currently racing in Japan's Super Formula.

However, his manager, Chikara Funada was spotted in the paddock at last week's Australia Grand Prix, prompting speculation that he may be engineering a comeback, with a spot at Manor rumoured to be a possible destination.

Funada has poured cold water on such talk, telling Speed Week: "I am not working on a comeback for Kamui".