Hayden: The show is about to start

Hayden, who will be turning out in his 13th MotoGP season, has been training hard throughout the winter break to prepare for the season ahead as the Kentucky Kid looks to boost his chances of ending his MotoGP title drought.

"The show is about to start and we are ready for a new season," said Hayden. "Obviously I am not a rookie any more but I still feel the same level of excitement and I have the same desire as I do every season. We have a huge challenge on our hands so I am looking forward to getting started in the first race of the year."

While Hayden is aware of the stiff competition he faces this season, he pointed out that he has experience on his side and knows the track for the season-opening race in Qatar very well.

"As we have seen during preseason the level in MotoGP this year is extremely high, which I think is a good thing for the championship," he said. "I really like the Losail circuit, it is fun to ride. It can be a little dirty at first but the grip improves as the weekend progresses and it is always fun to ride at night."

However, the 33-year-old admitted that there are still some improvements to be made to the new RC213V-RS Open Honda bike he will be using.

"The team have done a great job over the winter and we have made strong progress," he said. "Clearly we still need to work on some areas, especially with the electronics, but hopefully I can do a good job in Qatar to make the team and my fans proud."