Marquez sets the early pace

Preparations for Sunday's season-opening Qatar Grand Prix stepped up a gear on Thursday, and racing under lights at Lopsil, it was Marquez's Repsol Honda that was fastest, the Spaniard posting a time of 1:55m.281s.

The 22-year-old's mark was 0.076s faster than that of his team-mate Dani Pedrosa, while Aleix Espargaro on a Suzuki was next best having posted a time of 1m55.685s.

Yamaha rider Jorge Lorenzo and LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow were fourth and fifth, having posted times of 1m55.698s and 1m55.818s respectively.

Danilo Petrucci of Pramac Racing and Andrea Dovizioso in the first Ducati were the only other riders to post times below the 1m:56s mark.

Pramac's Yonny Hernandez came home in eighth, just in front of a frustrated Valentino Rossi who had to settle for a time of 1m56.162s. Andrea Iannone's Ducati rounded out the top ten.

Position    Rider    Team    Bike    Time    Gap    Laps
   Marc Marquez    Honda    Honda    1m55.281s    –    15
   Dani Pedrosa    Honda    Honda    1m55.357s    0.076s    15
3    Aleix Espargaro    Suzuki    Suzuki    1m55.685s    0.404s    13
4    Jorge Lorenzo    Yamaha    Yamaha    1m55.698s    0.417s    17
5    Cal Crutchlow    LCR    Honda    1m55.818s    0.537s    16
6    Danilo Petrucci    Pramac Racing    Ducati    1m55.939s    0.658s    15
7    Andrea Dovizioso    Ducati    Ducati    1m55.980s    0.699s    17
8    Yonny Hernandez    Pramac Racing    Ducati    1m56.139s    0.858s    14
9    Valentino Rossi    Yamaha    Yamaha    1m56.162s    0.881s    18
10    Andrea Iannone    Ducati    Ducati    1m56.315s    1.034s    17
11    Pol Espargaro    Tech 3    Yamaha    1m56.361s    1.080s    18
12    Scott Redding    Marc VDS    Honda    1m56.374s    1.093s    16
13    Bradley Smith    Tech 3    Yamaha    1m56.428s    1.147s    20
14    Stefan Bradl    Forward Racing    Yamaha Forward/Yamaha    1m56.577s    1.296s    18
15    Karel Abraham    AB Motoracing    Honda    1m56.651s    1.370s    15
16    Alex de Angelis    IodaRacing Project    ART/Aprilia    1m56.768s    1.487s    16
17    Maverick Vinales    Suzuki    Suzuki    1m56.922s    1.641s    14
18    Hector Barbera    Avintia Racing    Ducati    1m56.957s    1.676s    12
19    Jack Miller    LCR    Honda    1m56.983s    1.702s    16
20    Loris Baz    Forward Racing    Yamaha Forward/Yamaha    1m57.031s    1.750s    15
21    Nicky Hayden    Aspar    Honda    1m57.052s    1.771s    14
22    Alvaro Bautista    Aprilia Gresini    Aprilia    1m57.130s    1.849s    16
23    Eugene Laverty    Aspar    Honda    1m57.224s    1.943s    17
24    Mike Di Meglio    Avintia Racing    Ducati    1m57.612s    2.331s    15
25    Marco Melandri    Aprilia Gresini    Aprilia    1m59.579s    4.298s    14

