‘I broke down after Schumacher family text’

Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene says he broke down after he received a text message from Michael Schumacher's family following the team's win at Sepang.

The Italian outfit tasted victory for the first time since May 2013 when Sebastian Vettel beat the more fancied Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg to the chequered flag at the Malaysian GP.

Arrivabene had previously compared Vettel to Schumacher, who won five consecutive Drivers' Championship with Ferrari from 2000 until 2004, saying "he really is a carbon copy of Schumi" and they have "impressive similarities" adding "we hope that over time the results will be the same".

Vettel went a long way to prove that he can help Ferrari back to the top with his win and Schumacher's manager Sabine Kehm sent a message on behind of his family on Sunday.

"I just wanted to remain calm," Arrivabene told Sport Bild. "But when I saw the message on my phone, I just broke down because it shows just how great our achievement was."

Schumacher is continuing his recovery at home in Switzerland following his life-threatening skiing accident in December 2013 and the family has kept updates about his condition to a minimal.

As for Ferrari's future prospects, Arrivabene is keeping his feet on the ground, saying their success at Sepang "can be an advantage but also a disadvantage. What makes me optimistic is the positive spirit that is in the team and the great progress made in the last year. Now we have to keep working hard and united, do not be blinded by the victory and keep your feet on the ground."