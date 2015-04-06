Lotus: Equalisation noises premature

Lotus believe Ferrari's victory at the Malaysian Grand Prix proved that the calls for equalisation were "a little early".

On the back of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton's dominant display at Australia, there were plenty of noises coming from the Red Bull camp about equalisation with team principal Christian Horner urging the FIA to in place measures to reduce Merc's advantage.

However, Ferrari proved that a week is a long time in Formula 1 as Sebastian Vettel got the better of Merc at Sepang as he used a two-stop strategy to win.

Lotus deputy team principal Federico Gastaldi says it was way too early to be making "noises" about equalisation.

"We heard these calls [for equalisation] after the first race of the season which was maybe a little early to be making such noise," he said.

"Now after two races there have been two different teams who have taken race wins, so the idea that Mercedes will have it all their own way this year was a little premature.

"Formula 1 is always very competitive and it doesn't matter which year you're in or the circumstances of a team in any given year: we all want to win and will do everything we can to become as competitive as possible.

"Of course, we have a promoter and a regulatory body which are both very attuned to the various needs of the sport, so every aspect is always very closely scrutinised."