Marquez: This season will be interesting

Marquez beat Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso and Movistar Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi to claim his first win of the 2015 season after finishing fifth in Qatar.

Despite tasting glory in Austin, Marquez firmly believes that Dovizioso and Rossi are strong contenders to win the title this season.

"I'm happy for his victory after Qatar – we know it was a mistake at the first corner [that thwarted his chances of the podium] but always you have a question mark inside of you," Marquez said after the race.

"I felt really good this weekend and I was really concentrated on the race but it was difficult in the beginning because after all the rain on this track it changed, but then when I began to feel more like I did in the practice I pushed, I opened a gap and I managed it.

"It looks like it will be an interesting championship because Valentino and Andrea are really consistent. After what happened in Qatar it was time to come back to the top and try to recover some points, but anyway I am happy because I felt good with the bike and this result gives us confidence for the next race."

However, Marquez made it clear that he can't celebrate too much since he has to start preparing for the next event in Argentina, which takes place on Sunday.

"It is hard to enjoy this victory because already we have to start thinking about Argentina and last year it was a difficult race because it was hard to understand the tarmac well, but it was a good weekend and we will try to be competitive there," he said. "Of course, it will be more difficult than here but we will try to be strong from practice one."