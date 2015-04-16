Dovizioso arrives in Argentina

Dovizioso, lying in second place one point behind Valentino Rossi on the standings, struggled on the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit last year finishing ninth.

The Ducati rider told Motogp.com that he is confident about his chances this weekend as he feels the GP15 bike is very competitive this season.

"Last year I had a difficult race in Argentina, because we had a few technical problems, I didn't have a good feeling with the bike and the track was very dirty, so the whole weekend didn't go well.

"Now however the situation is different, because the GP15 has already reached a good competitive level and I am sure that also at Termas we can fight for the leading positions, like we did in the first two races of this year," he added.