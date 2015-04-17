Davies pips Sykes in WSBK practice two

Sykes was the fastest in the morning practice and looked like his 1’36.068 would make him the fastest overall on Friday, until late in the practice session, Davies went quicker than Sykes’ best in all three sectors to record a time of 1’35.748 around the Dutch circuit.

If the practice times are anything to go by then it looks like Davies and Sykes will battle it out on Sunday with Jonathan Rea and Leon Haslam right there.

Rea is leading the championship from Haslam and the Red Devils Aprilia rider confirmed he’ll be right on his tail from tomorrow, with the Derbyshire man’s 1’36.480 leaving him in fourth, ahead of rookie Michael Van Der Mark and Jordi Torres.

Alex Lowes improved on his first practice from 16th to seventh. Sylvain Guintoli was eighth with his 1’36.950 with Xavi Fores just .014 off the Frenchman’s pace.

Leon Camier backed up a solid morning session with a top ten finish on his MV Agusta with a 1’37.061 and tenth place.

Second Practice times:

1. Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Racing Ducati 1199R 1m 35.748s

2. Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10R 1m 36.068s

3. Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10R 1m 36.190s

4. Leon Haslam GBR Red Devils Roma Aprilia RSV4 1m 36.480s

5. Michael van der Mark NED PATA Honda CBR1000RR 1m 36.525s

6. Jordi Torres ESP Red Devils Roma Aprilia RSV4 1m 36.840s

7. Alex Lowes GBR Voltcom Crescent Suzuki GSX-R1000 1m 36.918ss

8. Sylvain Guintoli FRA PATA Honda CBR1000RR 1m 36.950s

9. Xavi Fores ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati 1199R 1m 36.964s

10. Leon Camier GBR MV Agusta F4 RR 1m 37.061s

11. Ayrton Badovini ITA BMW Italia S1000RR 1m 37.319s

12. David Salom ESP Pedercini Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 37.362s

13. Matteo Baiocco ITA Althea Ducati 1199R 1m 37.389s

14. Nico Terol ESP Althea Ducati 1199R 1m 37.485s

15. Leandro Mercado ARG Barni Ducati 1199R 1m 37.889s

16. Randy de Puniet FRA Voltcom Crescent Suzuki GSX-R1000 1m 38.066s

17. Roman Ramos ESP GO Eleven Kawasaki ZX-10R1m 38.225s

18. Santiago Barragan ESP Grillini Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 39.210s

19. Christophe Ponsson LUX Grillini Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 39.250s

20. Niccolo Canepa ITA Team Hero EBR 1190RX 1m 39.511s

21. Gabor Rizmayer HUN Team Toth BMW S1000RR 1m 41.543s

22. Larry Pegram USA Team Hero EBR 1190RX 1m 41.756s

23. Javier Alviz ESP Pedercini Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 42.015s

24. Imre Toth HUN Team Toth BMW S1000RR 1m 42.994s