Red Bull looking ‘pretty good’

Sixth quickest in Friday night's practice in Bahrain, Daniel Ricciardo feels that is "more or less" where Red Bull had expected to finish.

The Aussie had a solid opening day at the Sakhir circuit, fifth fastest in the afternoon's session and sixth quickest under the lights.

Finishing the night with a best time of 1:35.449, Ricciardo was satisfied with his night's work, revealing that the cooler conditions had helped.

He revealed: "I had an alright session, I think we're looking pretty good. We're more or less where we expect to be.

"We're a little bit more competitive in cooler conditions so the night session should be good.

"The tyre degradation is quite high here, it will probably be a two-stop race, but we'll see.

"It’s going to be windy tomorrow so we might have some sand on the track."

