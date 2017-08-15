Raikkonen tips Leclerc for F1 success

Kimi Raikkonen reckons Charles Leclerc will do "good things" when he steps up into Formula 1.

The Ferrari junior impressed in the post-Hungarian Grand Prix test, setting the pace on the opening day.

He posted a 117.124 on the soft tyres, a time that was just six-tenths slower than Sebastian Vettel's from Day Two – a time that the German set on the supersofts.

Leclerc is being tipped to take one of the two Sauber seats for next season after Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne spoke of his desire to see the Swiss team become Ferrari's "junior" squad.

And Raikkonen reckons the Formula 2 championship leader has what it takes to succeed when he does step up.

"It's good if he's happy with the whole team helping him," said Raikkonen.

"It's always tricky to come and drive a different car than you're used to.

"But he has time on his side, he's shown good progress and for sure in the future he will do good things."